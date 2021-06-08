Supreme Court overturns Restraining Order against #FixTheCountry Demonstration

The Supreme Court of Ghana has nullified the injunction placed on the #FixTheCountry demonstration by the High Court, which was initially filed by the police.

The court presided over by Justice Yaw Appau said on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 that the High Court’s order was an error.

The organisers of the #FixTheCountry demonstration were thwarted from embarking on the planned exercise after the Ghana Police Service secured a restraining order from an Accra High Court.

The order barred the conveners from hitting the street indefinitely.

The restraining order follows an affidavit filed by the police against the conveners of the protest march pursuant to Section 1 (6) of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).

In effect, the conveners are at liberty to reschedule this demonstration and communicate it to the Police Service.

