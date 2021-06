VGMA 2021 Winners – Full List | Diana Hamilton is ‘Artiste of the Year’ (#VGMA22)

The winners of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2021 have been announced at a star-studded ceremony in Accra.

Diana Hamilton wins the ultimate ‘Artiste of the Year’ award following a stiff competition from Adina, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, and Sarkodie.

Other winners during ‘VGMA 22’ edition were KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Yaw Tog, Eno Barony, and Adina.

Check the complete list of winners at the VGMA 2021 below:

VGMA 2021 MAIN AWARDS (DAY 2)

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Adom’ by Diana Hamilton

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Enjoyment’ by KiDi

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

‘No Dulling’ by Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

AFROP/AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Say Cheese’ by KiDi

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Why’ by Adina

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Sore’ by Yaw Tog

MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Adom’ by Diana Hamilton

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

‘Happy Day’ by Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

‘Baajo’ by Kwesi Arthur ft. Joeboy

EP OF THE YEAR

‘Blue’ by KiDi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

‘Araba’ by Adina

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Diana Hamilton

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Kuami Eugene

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Medikal

AFROBEATS/AFRO-POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

KiDi

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Epixode

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Eno Barony

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Mr. Drew

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Diana Hamilton

VGMA 2021 INDUSTRY AWARDS (DAY 1)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

‘Behind The Scenes’ by Kofi Kinaata

SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Richie Mensah for ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ by Adina

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Willis Beatz

TRADITIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Manhyia Tete Nwomkro

MUSIC FOR GOOD

Yaa Yaa

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

MOG

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Keche

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

‘Baddest Boss’ by MzVee ft. Mugeez

BEST AFRICAN ARTISTE

Master KG

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Bob Pinodo

