Abena Korkor Breaks the Internet Again – SEE PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com July 6, 2021
Nana Abena Korkor Addo

Nana Abena Korkor Addo continues to set the trends and she is back at it again.

The Founder of Psychosocial Africa makes a bold statement this day and it ignites warmth from her followers.

Abena Korkor dons a black one-piece covering the area around her tummy, abdomen and th!ghs.

The former TV host of TV3’s “Ladies Circle” rocks a curly long black hair and pair of heels to match.

She also wears a golden anklet on her left ankle, which adds up to her beauty.

Check the photos of Nana Abena Korkor Addo out:

Nana Abena Korkor Addo
Nana Abena Korkor Addo
Nana Abena Korkor Addo
Nana Abena Korkor Addo

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

