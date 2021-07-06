Abena Korkor Breaks the Internet Again – SEE PHOTOS
Nana Abena Korkor Addo continues to set the trends and she is back at it again.
The Founder of Psychosocial Africa makes a bold statement this day and it ignites warmth from her followers.
Abena Korkor dons a black one-piece covering the area around her tummy, abdomen and th!ghs.
The former TV host of TV3’s “Ladies Circle” rocks a curly long black hair and pair of heels to match.
She also wears a golden anklet on her left ankle, which adds up to her beauty.
Check the photos of Nana Abena Korkor Addo out: