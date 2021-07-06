Castro and Janet Bandu are Legally Presumed Dead Today

It is exactly seven (7) since Ghanaian musician Castro “Underfire” and a lady identified as Janet Bandu were last seen or disappeared.

According to the Section 33, Subsection 1 of Ghana’s Evidence Act, if a person has not been heard of for seven (7) years despite diligent effort to find that person, he/she will be presumed dead.

“Where a person has not been heard of for seven years despite diligent effort whether or not within that period, to find that person, that person is presumed to be dead,” it states.

News about the missing of the musician, real name Theophilus Tagoe spread like wildfire on Sunday, July 6, 2014 while on a holiday getaway in Ada with Asamoah Gyan and a few friends.

Reports at the time reveal Castro and Janet Bandu were seen cruising on a jet ski at the Ada estuary before they crashed, drowned and disappeared.

Castro‘s family has over the years remained resolute, as regards, a possible return of their beloved son.

A tribute performance was recently held in his honour at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

