Blogger Phylx Akakpo Marries Girlfriend in a Beautiful Ceremony – SEE FIRST PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com July 24, 2021
Celebrity and lifestyle blogger Phylx Akakpo has tied the knot with his girlfriend Eunice Mensah, also known as Abha Seven in a beautiful ceremony today.

The traditional wedding is taking place in Cape Coast, the capital of the Central Region.

The marriage ceremony is being attended by family of the two lovebirds and some close friends.

Both Phylx and Eunice look very elated on this special day in their life.

In the first photos from the traditional wedding, Phylx rocks a sleek kaftan with a cap to match Eunice’s regal kente dress.

Check photos from the blogger Phylx Akakpo and Eunice Mensah‘s marriage ceremony out: 

Phylx Akakpo marriage wedding engagement Abha Seven Eunice Mensah
Phylx Akakpo marriage wedding engagement Abha Seven Eunice Mensah
Phylx Akakpo marriage wedding engagement Abha Seven Eunice Mensah
Phylx Akakpo marriage wedding engagement Abha Seven Eunice Mensah

