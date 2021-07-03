Fantana shares Wild Tw3rk Video to Mark her 24th Birthday

Fantana birthday video tw3rk

Fantana is 24-years today and she marks it with a tw3rk video of herself while on holiday in Dubai.

The ‘No Dulling” crooner earlier this week announced her presence in the city highly noted for tourism or holidays.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, Fantana is seen dancing on the bed inside her FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel room in Dubai.

VIDEO PREMIERE: Givtti – We Don’t Play

She dons a one-piece sky blue coloured dress while expressing her joy after hitting 24-years on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

A glass of cocktail drink also sits on a table close to her bed.

Check her out:

