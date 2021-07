Actress Gifty Asante storms the music scene under the stage name Givtti and drops her maiden song titled “We Don’t Play.”

Givtti puts into effect, her rap prowess on the single which promises to gain airplays.

The visuals to “We Don’t Play” song sets in motion from a TV smashing scene. It was shot and directed by ace director Junie Annan.

Enjoy “We Don’t Play” by Givtti below:

