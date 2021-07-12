GMB 2021 Contestants Unveiled – MEET THEM!

PlugTimes.com July 12, 2021
GMB 2021 Contestants Ghanas Most Beautiful

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 contestants have been introduced at a regal ceremony in Accra on Sunday night.

The GMB 2021 contestants, numbering sixteen (16) are representing each of the sixteen (16) regions of Ghana.

In the next twelve (12) weeks, contestants of the prestigious beauty pageant will see contestants sell the rich culture of their respective region.

This was made known at a grand launch event which also saw the likes of Cina Soul and Nakeeyat perform.

Check the all the GMB 2021 contestants out:

1. Dede – Greater Accra Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Dede Greater Accra Region

2. Nana – Bono East Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Nana Bono East Region

3. Afua – Eastern Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Afua Eastern Region

4. Sarfoa – Ashanti Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Sarfoa Ashanti Region

5. Manu – Western Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Manu Western Region

6. Teroo – Upper West Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Teroo Upper West Region

7. Setor – Volta Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Setor Volta Region

8. Kwansema – Central Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Kwansema Central Region

9. Akosua – Oti Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Akosua Oti Region

10. Akua – Ahafo Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Akua Ahafo Region

11. Teiya – Northern Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Teiyah Northern Region contestant

12. Arama – Savannah Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Arama Savannah Region contestant

13. Tamah – North East Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Tamah North East Region contestant

14. Mfodwo – Bono Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Mfodwo Bono Region contestant

15. Esi – Western North Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Esi Western North Region contestant

16. Wedaga – Upper East Region Contestant

GMB 2021 Wedaga Upper East Region contestant

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

