GMB 2021 Contestants Unveiled – MEET THEM!

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 contestants have been introduced at a regal ceremony in Accra on Sunday night.

The GMB 2021 contestants, numbering sixteen (16) are representing each of the sixteen (16) regions of Ghana.

In the next twelve (12) weeks, contestants of the prestigious beauty pageant will see contestants sell the rich culture of their respective region.

This was made known at a grand launch event which also saw the likes of Cina Soul and Nakeeyat perform.

Check the all the GMB 2021 contestants out:

1. Dede – Greater Accra Region Contestant

2. Nana – Bono East Region Contestant

3. Afua – Eastern Region Contestant

4. Sarfoa – Ashanti Region Contestant

5. Manu – Western Region Contestant

6. Teroo – Upper West Region Contestant

7. Setor – Volta Region Contestant

8. Kwansema – Central Region Contestant

9. Akosua – Oti Region Contestant

10. Akua – Ahafo Region Contestant

11. Teiya – Northern Region Contestant

12. Arama – Savannah Region Contestant

13. Tamah – North East Region Contestant

14. Mfodwo – Bono Region Contestant

15. Esi – Western North Region Contestant

16. Wedaga – Upper East Region Contestant

