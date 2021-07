The Big Brother Naija 2021 kicks off and it presents a very exquisite interior designs in this year’s realty TV show.

Launched on Saturday, July 24, 2021, this year’s edition officially kicks off today with contestants announced to the house.

Today, PlugTimes.com presents to its readers, the artistic interior of the Big Bro Naija 2021 house — including the living room, play area, and kitchen.

Check out the Big Bro Naija 2021 house:















