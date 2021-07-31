Korean netizens react to Kris Wu’s Rape Accusations

Kris Wu

Korean netizens have reacted to news about the arrest and investigation into Kris Wu’s sexual assault case.

Police in China states that Kris is being detained under suspicion of rape following multiple accusations of luring young women into sex.

Chinese laws reveals that if Kris Wu is charged with the rape of minors, he can be sentenced to death.

Some of the reaction from the Korean netizens read:

Korean netizens reacted“So he dies??” 

“People don’t change lol Once garbage stays garbage. Death penalty it is.” 

“Please stop including Chinese members in K-pop. Especially SM. It’s not the first time you got backstabbed.”

“Seungri would have faced those charges if he were Chinese…such a shame.”

“Rapists get executed??? I like that about China”

Kris Wu

⦿
