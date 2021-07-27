LYRICS: Kanye West – Donda

The lyrics in Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ song is available now, for music lovers to sing along perfectly.

INTRO: Donda by Kanye West

“There could never really be justice on stolen land

Are you really for peace and equality?

Or when my car is hooked up, know you wanna follow me

Your laws are minimal

‘Cause you won’t even think about lookin’ at the real criminal

This has got to cease

‘Cause we be getting hyped to the sound of the police

Now here’s one little truth, open your eye

While you’re checkin’ out the boom box, check out the exercise

Take the word, ‘Overseer,’ like a sample

Repeat it very quickly in a crew, for example

Overseer, overseer, overseer, overseer

Officer, officer, officer, officer, yeah

Officer from overseer

You need a little clarity? Check out the similarity

The overseer rode around the plantation

The officer is off, patrollin’ all the nation

The overseer could stop you from what you’re doing

The officer will pull you over just when he’s pursuin’

The overseer had the right to get ill

And if you fought back, he had the right to kill

The officer has the right to arrest

And if you fight back, he’ll put a hole in your chest

Woop, they both ride horses

“After four hundred years,” says KRS-One

I have no choices

On

INTERLUDE: Donda by Kanye West

Blood of the Lamb

Can I hear me a little bit louder?

They will overcome

VERSE: Donda by Kanye West

The Devil is usin’ you, confusin’ you

Our job is to understand who is who

Righteous indignation in this nation

We gon’ start a revolution in this basement

And at the end of the day, it’s truly blessings

Y’all had your statistics and all them goofy questions

Y’all had your fake leaders, don’t worry, we got it

And plus it’s only twenty-one days to break a habit

Momma, I need you to tuck me in

I done made some mistakes and they rubbed it in (Boy)

I know you and grandma had enough for them (Boy)

Why I gotta be so stubborn then? (Boy)

I’m doin’ this one for y’all

So we could end racism once and for all

How many prisons they gon’ make? (Uh) Watch the safe

One hand wash the other, both hands wash the face

