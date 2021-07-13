Moesha Boduong: I Won’t Sleep with Any Man Again Until I’m Married

PlugTimes.com July 13, 2021
Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong reveals that she has vowed to God that she won’t sleep with any man until she is married.

The born-again Ghanaian actress makes this known minutes after a failed suicide attempt.

According to Moesha [Maurecia] Boduong, she makes this covenant after coming closer to God.

VIDEO: D-Black finally Meets Castro’s Dad

She adds that she has informed her boyfriend about her decision not to sleep with any man again.

“I’ve made that vow to God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit that me [Moesha Boduong], I will never ever sleep with any man again till god gives me my own. If it will take 10 years, 20 years, 50 years, I will keep my v@gina for God till he brings the right man,” she stated.

Moesha Boduong also adds that she is currently focusing on God and she has the zeal now.

Moesha Boduongplugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Moesha Boduong

I Don’t Care if People Say I’m Mad – Moesha Boduong

July 13, 2021
Moesha Boduong

VIDEO: Moesha Boduong attempts Suicide

July 13, 2021
GMB 2021 Contestants Ghanas Most Beautiful

GMB 2021 Contestants Unveiled – MEET THEM!

July 12, 2021
launch ghana most beautiful 2021

LIVE STREAM: Launch of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2021

July 11, 2021
Back to top button
Close