Moesha Boduong: I Won’t Sleep with Any Man Again Until I’m Married

Moesha Boduong reveals that she has vowed to God that she won’t sleep with any man until she is married.

The born-again Ghanaian actress makes this known minutes after a failed suicide attempt.

According to Moesha [Maurecia] Boduong, she makes this covenant after coming closer to God.

VIDEO: D-Black finally Meets Castro’s Dad

She adds that she has informed her boyfriend about her decision not to sleep with any man again.

“I’ve made that vow to God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit that me [Moesha Boduong], I will never ever sleep with any man again till god gives me my own. If it will take 10 years, 20 years, 50 years, I will keep my v@gina for God till he brings the right man,” she stated.

Moesha Boduong also adds that she is currently focusing on God and she has the zeal now.

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.