Moesha Boduong had Sleepless Night When Salma Mumin Did Plastic Surgery – PA reveals in Leaked Audio

Moesha Boduong had sleepless night after actress Salma Mumin also did liposuction in Turkey, PlugTimes.com can report.

This is made known in a leaked conversation between Salma Mumin and Moesha‘s PA identified as Nelson.

In the leaked audio, Nelson also makes wild allegation about what may have caused Moesha‘s quandary now.

He also revealed Moesha Boduong has been behind most of the scandals among some female celebrities in Ghana.

Nelson goes on to tell Salma almost everything about Moesha.

This conversation was recorded by Salma Mumin.

According to him, Moesha Boduong burnt about GH¢50,000 claiming it is filthy money.

