Moesha Boduong had Sleepless Night When Salma Mumin Did Plastic Surgery – PA reveals in Leaked Audio

PlugTimes.com July 29, 2021
Salma Mumin Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong had sleepless night after actress Salma Mumin also did liposuction in Turkey, PlugTimes.com can report.

This is made known in a leaked conversation between Salma Mumin and Moesha‘s PA identified as Nelson.

In the leaked audio, Nelson also makes wild allegation about what may have caused Moesha‘s quandary now.

He also revealed Moesha Boduong has been behind most of the scandals among some female celebrities in Ghana.

Nelson goes on to tell Salma almost everything about Moesha.

This conversation was recorded by Salma Mumin.

According to him, Moesha Boduong burnt about GH¢50,000 claiming it is filthy money.

Salma Mumin Moesha Boduong

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Salma Mumin Moesha Boduong

Salma Mumin apologizes to Moesha Boduong over Leaked Audio

July 30, 2021
moesha boduong most trolled celebrity

Statement from Family of Maurecia (Moesha) Boduong

July 29, 2021
Angel Obinim breakdown black sherif second sermon

WATCH: Angel Obinim Breaks Down ‘Second Sermon’ Song by Black Sherif

July 28, 2021
Kanye West Donda lyrics

LYRICS: Kanye West – Donda

July 27, 2021
Back to top button
Close