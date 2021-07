Fella Makafui is serving the best freaky Friday goals as she drops some “wicked and bad” photos.

The Ghanaian actress shares photos in an all black two-piece bodycon dress.

The wife of rapper Medikal tags her photos as “wicked and bad”, a statement which perfectly affirms the latest photos.

Fella Makafui also rocks black boots and lipstick to match while rocking her short golden hair.

Check the photos out:

