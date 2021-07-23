Ogidi Brown warns Fameye over Songs and Videos Claim

Ogidi Brown has warned Fameye never to attempt to claim the songs and videos he produced for him while under the OGB Music label.

This comes two (2) days after the two officially announced they have parted ways on grounds of “mutual understanding.”

Founder of OGB Music, Ogidi Brown is however not happy after receiving a YouTube email on a copyright claim on part of the content in the music video ‘Destiny’.

He adds that Fameye must not attempt to perform any of the songs he produced on any platform.

According to the ‘Peer Pressure’ crooner, if he fails to comply, he will take an action.

He wrote:“@fameye_music Never try to claim the songs and videos I produced for you else you will see another side of me, I swear my brother go in peace Never even sing the song I produced for u on any platform, this is the last message for you. Ungrateful, next will be action 😡”

In December last year, their banter landed them at the Antoa Shrine in Antoa, a town in the Ashanti region after Ogidi Brown cursed him.

