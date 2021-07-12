One Feared Dead as Tipper Truck Runs into Tollbooth on Tema Motorway

PlugTimes.com July 12, 2021
Tema Motorway tollbooth accident 1

A tipper truck fully loaded with quarry sand has run into the tollbooth at the Tema-Accra end of the Tema motorway.

The accident occurred in the morning of Monday, Jul 12, 2021 at about 7.30am local time, destroying the tollbooth.

Eye witnesses reveal the truck was speeding while approaching the tollbooth before running into it.

The truck also run into a cleaner as well as the attendant, who was later on pulled out of the debris by eye witnesses.

It also run into a saloon car which was ahead.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, and Ghana Ambulance Service are at the accident scene.

More to follow soon.

Tema Motorway toollbooth

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

