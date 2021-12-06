GPRTU Suspend Strike

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) charges all commercial (trotro) drivers to go back on the road following a strike action on Monday morning.

The suspension of the strike action comes amid meeting with the Presidency.

This is communicated in a statement dated Monday, December 6, 2021 and signed by its General Secretary Mr. Godfred Abulbire.

Read the full statement below:

“The intended strike action which was scheduled to take effect today Monday 6th December 2021 has  been suspended.

The Leadership of the Union had been invited to the Presidency during the course of the Day.

Development will be communicated to members.

We therefore entreat our cherished members to go back to their normal duties.

Thank you.”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

