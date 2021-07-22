VIDEO: Thief Forced to Laugh and Dance after Getting Caught for Stealing Cables

A thief has been forced to smile after young men apprehended him for stealing electric cables in Takoradi.

The cable thief who initially feels reluctant to put on a smile receives some beatings from the persons who nabbed him.

In another, he is also made to dance while a song is being sang to accompany his movement.

PlugTimes.com understands this incident occurred in the oil city on Wednesday.

In November 2019, a photo of a thief being given an energy drink in Takoradi went viral.

