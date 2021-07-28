WATCH: Angel Obinim Breaks Down ‘Second Sermon’ Song by Black Sherif

Angel Obinim breaks down Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ song barely few weeks after its release.

The Founder of International God’s Way Church (IGWC) does the breakdown of the now trending song effortlessly.

Bishop Daniel Obinim has through this song review won the hearts of many music lovers.

On Twitter, some “agenda boys” have even gone ahead to rank him above popular Ghanaian youtuber Kwadwo Sheldon.

Watch Angel Obinim breakdown Black Sherif‘s ‘Second Sermon’ song below:



