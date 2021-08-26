The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage draw has been held as 32 teams are drawn into eight groups of four.

The draw was assisted by Branislav Ivanovic and Michael Essien.

There could be a possible Messi and Ronaldo match-up again as Manchester City who are drawn in Group A along with PSG are keen to sign the former Man United man from Juventus.

Defending champions Chelsea are drawn in Group H with Juventus.

Check the full list below:

GROUP A

Man City

PSG

Leipzig

Club Brugge

GROUP B

Atletico

Liverpool

Porto

AC Milan

GROUP C

Sporting CP

Dortmund

Ajax

Besiktas

GROUP D

Inter Milan

Real Madrid

Shaktar Donetsk

Sheriff

GROUP E

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Benfica

Dynamo Kyiv

GROUP F

Villareal

Man United

Atalanta

Young Boys

GROUP G

LOSC

Sevilla

Salzburg

Wolfsburg

GROUP H

Chelsea

Juventus

Zenit

Malmo

⦿

