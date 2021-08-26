2021/22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) Group Stage Draw
The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage draw has been held as 32 teams are drawn into eight groups of four.
The draw was assisted by Branislav Ivanovic and Michael Essien.
There could be a possible Messi and Ronaldo match-up again as Manchester City who are drawn in Group A along with PSG are keen to sign the former Man United man from Juventus.
Defending champions Chelsea are drawn in Group H with Juventus.
Check the full list below:
GROUP A
Man City
PSG
Leipzig
Club Brugge
GROUP B
Atletico
Liverpool
Porto
AC Milan
GROUP C
Sporting CP
Dortmund
Ajax
Besiktas
GROUP D
Inter Milan
Real Madrid
Shaktar Donetsk
Sheriff
GROUP E
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Benfica
Dynamo Kyiv
GROUP F
Villareal
Man United
Atalanta
Young Boys
GROUP G
LOSC
Sevilla
Salzburg
Wolfsburg
GROUP H
Chelsea
Juventus
Zenit
Malmo