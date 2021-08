House of Choirmaster GH and wife Beverly Afaglo has been burnt down to ashes.

The unfortunate fire incident occurred at about 3.00pm on Monday, August 9, 2021 in their Tema community 9 home.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were on location on time, Beverly Afaglo has stated.

There was no casualty, however, the Ghanaian actress has lost her documents and all other items.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly Afaglo Baah (@beverly_afaglo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly Afaglo Baah (@beverly_afaglo)

⦿