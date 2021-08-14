Cardi B shares Moments from Set of ‘Rumors’ Video Shoot – SEE PHOTOS

Cardi B rumors video shoot 2 lizzo

‘Rumors’ music video performed by Lizzo and Cardi B is out, raking in the numbers already.

The US rapper has shared photos of herself from the set of the music video shoot and she looks so ravishing in there.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com, Cardi B sits on the iconic antique throne whereas she stands in front of another.

She wears chains which cover her baby bump; she also has a couple for her pair of earrings, and anklet to match.

Check her out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

