Former Kotoko Player Godfred Yeboah is Dead

Godfred Yeboah, a former defender of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has died today [Tuesday], August 3, 2021.

The death of the prolific left-back, popularly known as ‘TV3’ comes after an illness.

Godfred, aged 41, was confirmed dead during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He represented Kumasi Asante Kotoko between 2001 and 2009.

He was part of the Porcupine Warriors‘ 2003 team that ended a 10-year Ghana Premier League trophy drought.

He moved on to Wa All Stars (now Legon Cities FC) until his retirement from active football.

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Godfred Yeboah who represented us from 2001 to 2009. His passion for the club was undeniable and he will be missed. We send our condolences to his family, friends and everyone who cherished him.#AKSC #KotokoCares #RIPTV3 pic.twitter.com/DmM2kYXa1F — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 3, 2021

