I Prefer Dating Rich Married Men Whose Wives Live Abroad – actress

I am interested in dating married men who are also rich and have their wives living abroad, these are the words of budding Ghanaian actress Nicky Nunaj.

According to Nicky Nunaj, she will act as a representative to their wives in Ghana and take care of their husbands.

She makes this pronouncement in an interview with Arnold Mensah Elevanyo on VibesIn5 show.

She adds that this is to prevent these men from hopping from one woman to another, once their wives are not in town.

Check her out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Mensah Elavanyo (@vibesin5tv)

⦿

