I Prefer Dating Rich Married Men Whose Wives Live Abroad – actress

PlugTimes.com August 4, 2021
Nicky Nunaj

I am interested in dating married men who are also rich and have their wives living abroad, these are the words of budding Ghanaian actress Nicky Nunaj.

According to Nicky Nunaj, she will act as a representative to their wives in Ghana and take care of their husbands.

She makes this pronouncement in an interview with Arnold Mensah Elevanyo on VibesIn5 show.

She adds that this is to prevent these men from hopping from one woman to another, once their wives are not in town.

Check her out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arnold Mensah Elavanyo (@vibesin5tv)

Nicky Nunaj

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Angel BBNaija season 6

WATCH: Angel of BBNaija Seen Fingering Herself during Live Show

August 4, 2021

Van Calebs to Celebrate Win with Orphans!

August 2, 2021
Kumiwaa actres Despite Osei Kwame drug

Drug Trafficking Arrest in USA + Osei Kwame Despite Rumor – actress Kumiwaa clears air

August 2, 2021
Kwadwo Safo Kantanka curses Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly Cursed by Apostle Safo

August 2, 2021
Back to top button
Close