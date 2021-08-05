Messi Will Not Continue at Barcelona

Barcelona confirms Messi’s era at the club has come to an end after failing to sign a new contract today.

According to the La Liga giant, this could not materialize because of financial and structural obstacles in regulations of the league.

This is communicated in a stated released by the club on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Part of the statement reads: “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).”

As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.

Messi won 7 Copa del Rey, 4 Champions League and 3 Club World Cup with Barcelona.

He also won 6 Ballon d’Or, 3 UEFA Player of the Year, and 1 FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

