Bhad Bhabie slams Body Shamers with Poolside Swimsuit Photo

Bhad Bhabie claps back at body shamers over foul body type comments against her.

According to the American rapper, she is not insecure about being skinny — she loves who she is.

Bhad Barbie makes this known in a post accompanying a photo of herself at the poolside in a 2-piece swimsuit.

She sounds more positive and definitely do not care much about what people think.

She writes: “Y’all angry that I’m not insecure about my body being skinny and it shows😂 BMI clearly states that someone who’s 4 11 should b 86 – 105 lbs I’m 87 pounds so go suck 101 d!cks if you have a problem with someone else’s body🥰🥰.”

The ‘Bestie’ rapper has in recent times been at the centre of many body-shaming escapades by some netizens.

