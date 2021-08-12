Nollywood actress Beverly Osu shows Flesh in Bikini Photos

Beverly Osu is one of the few Nigerian entertainers who continues to flaunt enough flesh for the cameras.

The Nollywood actress reaffirms this assertion again with the latest bikini photos that she shares.

In photos available to PlugTimes.com, the model is seen in a colourful two-piece bikini while she props her body on an inflatable mattress pool.

The ‘Nneka The Pretty Serpent’ actress flaunts tattoos on her arm and around her left chest

Check out photos below:







