Didi Ekanem loses Lagos Home to Fire – VIDEO

At a moment, one is blessed with property(ies), in the next moment he/she loses it.

This is the story of Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem as fire guts her Lagos home.

The sad incident occurred on Sunday evening when the second floor of her 2-storey home goes down in flames.

Videos sighted by PlugTimes.com shows the actress crying and looking confused.

SEE VIDEO: King Promise joins Wizkid as He Shuts Down O2 Arena | See that Heartwarming Intro

She says she has lost every single thing she has worked for and she is only left with her passport.

She writes: “Everything that I have worked for in this Lagos, all my efforts to have a good place to live in this , all my late nights of hardwork gone within a second . I’m only left with my passport . Don’t know where I and my sister can go from here . I’m lost! Someone wake me up 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghana Trends Lord (@plugtimeshq)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com