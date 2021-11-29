VIDEO: King Promise joins Wizkid as He Shuts Down O2 Arena | See that Heartwarming Intro

Wizkid shuts down the O2 Arena in London as he hosts his sold out ‘Made in Lagos’ Concert.

The stage is graced by some selected musicians from Nigeria, UK, and Ghana.

Ghanaian singer King Promise represents the motherland on this huge platform.

He is introduced on stage by Wizkid to perform and this moment is not only historic but uplifting for many fans in the country.

After mounting stage, King Promise performs some of his hit songs to the delight of the many elated fans at the concert.

Wizkid and King Promise have been cool since linking up for the first time, few years ago, when in Ghana.

Their bond continues to grow each and everyday and it is no surprising to see him perform to fans at the show.

