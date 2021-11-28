Stonebwoy slams Rocky Dawuni over ‘GRAMMYs Nomination’ Remarks

Stonebwoy reacts Rocky Dawuni’s comment on the brouhaha surrounding his debatable ‘nominations’ at the 2021 GRAMMYs.

According to him, Rocky Dawuni was too quick to discredit him following the announcement of the nominees earlier this week.

Three (3) of the works various artistes that Stonebwoy featured on earned nominations and some tabloids reported the BHIM Nation president earned the nominations.

Reacting to this assertion, the 2x GRAMMY Awards nominee appeared on Citi TV and explained that Stonebwoy can only be acknowledged as a contributing artiste to the body of work but not a nominee.

A SnapChat message of Stonebwoy reads: “Chairman is so quick to remove credit on a young kid! We know them o.. but we think say dem change o chai dem never change..” with three laughing emojis.

Stonebwoy sounds unhappy over the comments from the revered Ghanaian musician, hence, this message.

