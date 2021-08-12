Popcaan announces Ghana as Host Country for His Next Album Launch

PlugTimes.com August 12, 2021
Popcaan

Popcaan divulges that his next album launch will be held in the West African country of Ghana.

The Jamaican dancehall musicians makes this known days after a photos of himself and Ghanaian singer King Promise went viral.

Popcaan has been in Ghana a couple of times and his bond with the country continues to grow, each and every day.

The Unruly Entertainment boss communicates this in a tweet in the morning of Thursday, August 12, 2021.

The hint about his next about launch in Ghana, however, does not reveal the exact time, and other key information.

Popcaan tweeted: “I’m doing my next album launch in Ghana and everyone’s AKWABA.”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

