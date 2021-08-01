Prophet Nigel Gaisie blesses Sarkodie’s “No Pressure” Album

Prophet Nigel has lauded Sarkodie for giving him a mention on his ‘No Pressure’ album and he sound elated about it.

The General Overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel was mentioned in ‘Round 2’, a song on the much walkabout album.

In one of the lines of the song, Sarkode is heard saying “I have predicted my life, I’m more than Nigel Gaisie”.

In lieu to this, Nigel Gaisie has blessed the album while adding that it will win international awards.

According to the Prophet, he used to listen to Sarkodie during his ‘Kasahare’ days at Adom FM.

@Sarkodie,*KINGSARK*NO PRESURE ALBUM**you say u Dey prophecy pass me eii bros never know say you fii’ Prophecy oo.Anyway I Dey pray give you waaa so say, one day you go be anointed Prophet! You go Prophecy positive for your industry inside and bring more people give YESU . Thanks for the mention,KING. God bless your hustle and new drop.*NO PRESURE*You are one of the few best in our time..I love your consistency, I use to listen to you wey back for ADOM FM…..I BLESS YOUR NEW ALBUM *I DEY PROPHECY SAY E’GO WIN INTERNATIONAL AWARDS!!!AGAIN,THANKS FOR MENTIONING MY NAME FOR THE SONG INSIDE..*ONE LOVE,KINGSARK*….When the best rapper mentions the name of the finest prophet in his latest song**PNG

