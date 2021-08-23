Shatta Wale drools over These Sassy Ph0tos of actress Chichi Neblett
Chichi Neblett has got everyone talking, as regards her birthday photos she has shared, and Shatta Wale is drooling over them.
The Liberia-born Ghanaian actress’ photos dons a black see-thr0ough jumpsuit on top of a one-piece swimsuit.
Shatta Wale shares a video of the actress on set of her birthday photoshoot with a lovely message.
CHECK THIS OUT: Shugatiti Covers it Up in Classic African Print – Check her Out!
The message reads: “Happy birthday to my lovely Queen and future actress @chichineblett Am coming to your party to give u a kiss 💋 🎂🎉🎈🎊🎂 snap :chichineblett21. NB: Wish you were single 😂😍😍😂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂”
Check her out: