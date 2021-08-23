Shatta Wale drools over These Sassy Ph0tos of actress Chichi Neblett

Chichi Neblett x Shatta Wale

Chichi Neblett has got everyone talking, as regards her birthday photos she has shared, and Shatta Wale is drooling over them.

The Liberia-born Ghanaian actress’ photos dons a black see-thr0ough jumpsuit on top of a one-piece swimsuit.

Shatta Wale shares a video of the actress on set of her birthday photoshoot with a lovely message.

The message reads: “Happy birthday to my lovely Queen and future actress @chichineblett Am coming to your party to give u a kiss 💋 🎂🎉🎈🎊🎂 snap :chichineblett21. NB: Wish you were single 😂😍😍😂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂”

