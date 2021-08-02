Van Calebs to Celebrate Win with Orphans!

After receiving and honorary award on Saturday at the maiden edition of ‘Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards’ some days ago, entertainment personality Van Calebs, has announced that he will crown the celebration of his first award for Cultural Dance by donating food items to an orphanage in Ghana. He said this was the true meaning of success and appreciation in an interview today.

Known for having many affiliations with many Ghanaian celebrities, some may have expected Van Calebs the do a usual V.I.P party with some of his celebrity friends to celebrate his recent award, but according to Van, this won’t be happening. “This award was emotional for me. I wasn’t even aware of it till a day before the event. This is true and honest recognition from Ghana and I am humbled. I feel I also have to do something to touch and encourage people in my society; just as I have also been touched. And, giving to orphans, to me, is one of the best ways to show gratitude and appreciation to God and society for success and life. In fact, it completes the success chain”, he said.

Van Calebs added that he will therefore be embarking on an unannounced visit to an orphanage in Ghana to share some food items and spend sometime with the residents. “Me and my team will choose an orphanage in Ghana and visit them with some food stuff, beverages, clothes and a little money just to say a big thank you to Ghana for honoring us and of course, the Almighty God for bring us this far”, he said.

Story by: Shine Publications