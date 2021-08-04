WATCH: Angel of BBNaija Seen Fingering Herself during Live Show

BBNaija 2021 contestant Angel surprises viewers of the “Shine Ya Eyes” edition after putting her finger down there and doing her own thing.

In a video that is going viral, Angel sits on a bed while she put her left foot on it as well to create an open.

She follows it up with her left hand.

At a point, Angel spies the camera which is also sparking an argument whether it is a deliberate act or not.

Check her out:

⦿

