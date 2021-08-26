WINNERS! UEFA Awards 2020/21

PlugTimes.com August 26, 2021
Jorginho UEFA Mens Player of the Season

The UEFA Awards 2020/21 winners have been announced and Chelsea FC’s Jorginho emerges as the ‘UEFA Men’s Player of the Year’.

There are more wins for the English giant, with Edouard Mendy, Ngolo Kante, and Thomas Tuchel grabbing respective awards.

Check the full list of winners (men’s category) below:

Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea FC, Senegal)

Champions League Defender of the Season
Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)

Champions League Midfielder of the Season
N’Golo Kante (Chelsea FC, France)

Champions League Forward of the Season
Erling Haaland (Dortmund, Norway)

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year
Jorginho (Chelsea FC, Italy)

UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year
Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea FC, Germany)

