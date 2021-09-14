Recording Academy announces Upcoming Interview with Ghana’s Sarkodie

Las Vegas, Nevada (September 14, 2021) — The moment we’re all waiting for is part of the music institution’s new series called ‘Herbal Tea & White Sofas’, which asks artists about their lives on tour and what their rituals are, if any.

In July, Ghana’s musical icon Sarkodie released his highly-anticipated album titled ‘No Pressure’.

Tomorrow, the Recording Academy will publish its first interview with Sarkodie, one of Africa’s biggest names, on GRAMMY.com.

Watch the trailer below, and stay tuned for the full episode of Sarkodie’s interview, set to debut on Wednesday, September 15 at 10 AM PST/5 PM GMT.

