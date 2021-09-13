VMAs 2021: All Winners of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) winners have been announced at a star-studded ceremony in NYC.

Among the VMAs 2021 winners include Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Billie Eillish, and BTS.

Check the full list of winners at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) out:

TIKTOK BEST BREAKTHROUGH SONG
Clair Rosinkranz – ‘Backyard Boy’

SONG OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

BEST POP
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — “Peaches”

BEST HIP-HOP
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. — “Franchise”

BEST R&B
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

BEST ROCK
John Mayer — “Last Train Home”

BEST LATIN
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA — “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

BEST K-POP
BTS — “Butter”

BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear — “my ex’s best friend”

BEST COLLABORATION
Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish — “Your Power”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Facebook
Olivia Rodrigo — Geffen Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber

GROUP OF THE YEAR
BTS

PUSH PERFORMANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo

GLOBAL ICON AWARD
Foofighters

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid — “BROWN SKIN GIRL” — Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” — Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

BEST ART DIRECTION
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat — “Best Friend” — Art Direction by: Art Haynes

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Harry Styles — “Treat People With Kindness” — Choreography by: Paul Roberts

BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open” — Editing by: Troy Charbonnet

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” — Visual Effects by: Mathematic

The event which was hosted by Doja Cat saw performances from the likes of Lil NasX, Twenty One Pilots, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgrave, and Chloe Bailey.

Among the list of stars in attendance were Fat Joe, Shawn Mendes, Halle Bailey, Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox, and Avril Lavigne.

