VMAs 2021: All Winners of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) winners have been announced at a star-studded ceremony in NYC.
Among the VMAs 2021 winners include Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Billie Eillish, and BTS.
Check the full list of winners at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) out:
TIKTOK BEST BREAKTHROUGH SONG
Clair Rosinkranz – ‘Backyard Boy’
SONG OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”
BEST POP
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — “Peaches”
BEST HIP-HOP
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. — “Franchise”
BEST R&B
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”
BEST ROCK
John Mayer — “Last Train Home”
BEST LATIN
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA — “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
BEST K-POP
BTS — “Butter”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear — “my ex’s best friend”
BEST COLLABORATION
Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish — “Your Power”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Facebook
Olivia Rodrigo — Geffen Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BTS
PUSH PERFORMANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo
GLOBAL ICON AWARD
Foofighters
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid — “BROWN SKIN GIRL” — Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” — Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
BEST ART DIRECTION
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat — “Best Friend” — Art Direction by: Art Haynes
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Harry Styles — “Treat People With Kindness” — Choreography by: Paul Roberts
BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open” — Editing by: Troy Charbonnet
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” — Visual Effects by: Mathematic
The event which was hosted by Doja Cat saw performances from the likes of Lil NasX, Twenty One Pilots, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgrave, and Chloe Bailey.
Among the list of stars in attendance were Fat Joe, Shawn Mendes, Halle Bailey, Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox, and Avril Lavigne.