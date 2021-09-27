Takoradi: Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Court for ‘Fake Pregnancy and Kidnapping’

Jospehine Panyin Mensah Takoradi woman not guilty pregnancy kidnap

Josephine Panyin Mensah pleads not guilty in her first appearance in court over her ‘fake pregnancy and kidnapping’ issues.

A Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court presided over by H.H. Michael Cudjoe Ampadu on Monday grants her a GHc50,000 bail with two (2) sureties.

She is charged with deception of a public officer and telling police she was kidnapped.

Lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman is Josephine Panyin Mensah‘s defense lawyer.

The brother-in-law of the accused says the family is shocked at the turn of events.

She is to reappear before court on Thursday, October 14th, 2021.

On Friday, September 17, 2021, 28-year-old ‘pregnant’ woman Josephine Panyin Mensah was first reported missing.

She was found alive on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, however, there was a sudden turn of events when initial investigations suggested she was neither pregnant nor kidnapped.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

