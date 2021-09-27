Takoradi: Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Court for ‘Fake Pregnancy and Kidnapping’

Josephine Panyin Mensah pleads not guilty in her first appearance in court over her ‘fake pregnancy and kidnapping’ issues.

A Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court presided over by H.H. Michael Cudjoe Ampadu on Monday grants her a GHc50,000 bail with two (2) sureties.

She is charged with deception of a public officer and telling police she was kidnapped.

READ ALSO: Sakawa Boy Caught Red-handed while Attempting to Behead Girlfriend

Lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman is Josephine Panyin Mensah‘s defense lawyer.

The brother-in-law of the accused says the family is shocked at the turn of events.

She is to reappear before court on Thursday, October 14th, 2021.

WATCH ALSO: Woman Saves Marriage from Collapse after Sister Tries to Seduce her Husband

On Friday, September 17, 2021, 28-year-old ‘pregnant’ woman Josephine Panyin Mensah was first reported missing.

She was found alive on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, however, there was a sudden turn of events when initial investigations suggested she was neither pregnant nor kidnapped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghana Trends Lord (@plugtimeshq)

⦿

