Woman Saves Marriage from Collapse after Sister Tries to Seduce her Husband – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com September 24, 2021
woman save marriage

A woman has saved her marriage from falling apart after attempts from her younger sister to seduce her husband.

In what looks like a family reunion, the younger sister is seen dancing with her brother-in-law.

She is also seen giving her ‘bortos’ to her sister’s husband while they dance.

READ ALSO: Meet Zeebee G, US-based Ghanaian Style influencer Serving Hot Skin Goals

In an attempt to prevent her marriage from collapse, the woman goes to the scene to push her younger sister away from her husband.

Check them out:

woman save marriage

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

missing takoradi pregnant woman

Missing Takoradi Woman was Not Pregnant – Police

September 23, 2021
Joe Biden 76th UN General Assembly

LIVE STREAM: US President Biden addresses the UN General Assembly in New York

September 21, 2021

Sakawa Boy Caught Red-handed while Attempting to Behead Girlfriend – PHOTO

September 21, 2021
missing takoradi pregnant woman

Missing Takoradi Pregnant Woman Found in Axim

September 21, 2021
Back to top button
Close