Team News: Chelsea Line-up vs Man City

PlugTimes.com September 25, 2021

Chelsea FC’s team news or first eleven (11) to start against Manchester City in the Premier League match has been announced.

Mendy is back in the post after recovering from an injury during the London-based club’s last UEFA Champions League outing.

Christensen joins Azpilicueta, and Rudiger to make the back three (3), whereas James and Alonso leads their respective wing-back roles.

Thomas Tuchel starts Lukaku and Timo Werner for the first in the season.

Check the Chelsea line-up to face Manchester City below:

Team News Chelsea vs Man City EPL

