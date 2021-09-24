Zeebee G: US-based Ghanaian Style influencer Serving Hot Skin Goals

US-based Ghanaian style influencer Zeebee G, real name Zea Gyampoh keeps making positive strides for herself.

The 24-year-old Instagram icon has steadily carved for her brand, a remarkable portfolio in the lifestyle industry.

Zea Gyampoh rocks a very enviable melanin skin and she continues to lead the pack in her field.

A graduate from the Indiana University Bloomington, Zeebee G flaunts her skin in glowing b!kini.

She enjoys traveling around the world, with some of her destinations being Dubai, Maldives, Jamaica, and of course her homeland Ghana.

Check her out!