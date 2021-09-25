Team News: Man City Line-up vs Chelsea FC

Manchester City’s team news or first eleven (11) to start against Chelsea FC at the Stamford bridge has been announced.

Ederson is in the post for the Manchester side whereas Grealish starts again, following his remarkable start at the club.

Mahrez starts from the bench.

Check the Manchester City team news out:

XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Jesus, Grealish.

SUBS | Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer, Lavia.

