Ama Tutuwaa wins Miss Malaika Ghana 2021

PlugTimes.com October 31, 2021
Ama Tutuwaa Miss Malaika Ghana 2021 winner

Ama Tutuwaa has been crowned winner of Miss Malaika Ghana 2021 beauty pageant.

The 19-year-old Civil Engineering student faced stiff competition from nine (9) other beautiful and intelligent ladies at the grand finale.

Ama Tutuwaa‘s Miss Malaika Ghana 2021 win also follows several weeks of activities like grooming, cooking contest, and fierce factor.

She takes over from Miss Malaika Ghana 2020 winner Jasmine Djang.

SEE ALSO: Eno Barony stuns All with Beautiful Birthday Photos

In the end, Asia Musah and Bintou Keita also emerged as the first and second runners-up respectively.

Miss Malaika Ghana 2021 winners

The 19th Miss Malaika Ghana winner Ama Tutuwaa takes home the crown, car, and cash.

This was announced at a glittering grand finale ceremony held at the Grand Arena inside the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana on Saturday night.

SEE PHOTOS: Serwaa Broni has Got the Juice

The seven (7) other finalists were Winnie Bambil, Manuella Floris Lazo, Precious Yankson, Abena Okai, Iris Cudjoe, Doreen Osei Tutu, and Hilary Tsar.

There were musical performances from the likes of Mr Drew, Adina Thembi, Sefa, and Abiana.

The annual Miss Malaika Ghana beauty pageant is powered by Charterhouse Ghana.

Ama Tutuwaa Miss Malaika Ghana 2021 winner

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Oh My Girl My Doll Halloween video

WATCH! Oh My Girl releases Halloween Special Music Video to ‘My Doll’ Song

October 31, 2021
Lisa BlackPink Halloween Squid game dress 1

Halloween: BlackPink’s Lisa covered in ‘Squid Game’ Doll Inspired Dress on Eve of All Saints Day

October 31, 2021
Tund3 Roxanne

Nigerian-American artist Tund3 teams up with Bad Boy Timz for ‘Roxanne’

October 31, 2021
Serwaa Broni Praye Tintin

Praye TinTin Fires Back at Serwaa Broni Over her Akufo-Addo Allegations

October 31, 2021
Back to top button
Close