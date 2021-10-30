Eno Barony stuns All with Beautiful Birthday Photos

PlugTimes.com October 30, 2021
Eno Barony

Birthdays are special moments in the life of everyone — for many people, especially in pop culture, it is a big deal.

We are always inundated with beautiful birthday photos of the celebrants and it has been the case since the emergence of social media.

Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony marks her birthday today and she celebrates it with some good-looking photos.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes, the award-winning rapper rocs a pink jacket, with a pink hair and glasses to match.

SEE ALSO: Kaninja can Divorce Me if he Wishes – Xandy Kamel says as Marriage takes a Nosedive

For someone whose birthday falls on the pink month (pinktober), it is not surprising she styled up in such a beautiful way.

Check the photos out:

SEE PHOTOS: Serwaa Broni has Got the Juice

Eno Barony birthday photos

Eno Barony birthday photos

Eno Barony birthday photos

Eno Barony birthday photos

Eno Barony birthday photos

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Xandy kamel Kaninja divorce marriage

Kaninja can Divorce Me if he Wishes – Xandy Kamel says as Marriage takes a Nosedive

October 30, 2021
Download medikal undertaker flow song

Medikal Unfollows Almost Everyone on Instagram

October 29, 2021

Serwaa Broni has Got the Juice – SEE PHOTOS

October 28, 2021
Eva Alordiah

There’s So Much Sweetness in Having Vibrator – rapper Eva Alordiah

October 28, 2021
Back to top button
Close