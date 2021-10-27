Arresting Men of God for Prophesying will Make You God’s Enemy – Prophet cautions IGP

Lead Pastor at Dunamis Prayer Army International, Prophet Prosper Suglo advises the IGP of the Ghana Police Service Dr George Akuffo Dampare against arresting prophets who prophesy.

According to him, apprehending men of God who “speak the mind of God” has the tendency of making him an enemy of God.

Prophet Suglo‘s comment comes in the wake of the arrest of Jesus Ahuofe over his prophesy on Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale.

It also follows the Police Administration’s meeting with the leaders of religious and faith-based organisations on “Religion and the Law”.

Part of Prophet Suglo‘s comment reads: “Please with all due respect I love what you are doing fixing the country from your side by putting things in order but sir arresting Men of God because they prophesied or Speak the mind of God will can make you the enemy of God.”

“Sir I’m not against what you are doing but it is very risky to attack the PROPHETIC Ministry sir.

This is a wrong tool,” he adds.

Read his full statement below:

“MY LETTER TO THE IGP.

Dear Sir good evening.

Please with all due respect I love what you are doing fixing the country from your side by putting things in order but sir arresting Men of God because they prophesied or Speak the mind of God will can make you the enemy of God.

Ask Pharaoh

Ask Ahab

Ask Jezebel

Ask Herod and His Generation

To mention but few.

Sir I’m not against what you are doing but it is very risky to attack the PROPHETIC Ministry sir.

This is a wrong tool. Sir the Problem of this nation is not the men of God or christianity sir sit up right sir are you now telling God to bring You proofs?

Aaaaaaaaa Mr IGP Dampaare what proofs does God owe you sir.

I’m not Supporting some act and Behavior of some of the Prophets but Sir you can’t judge them through that it might be how God called them. Who am I to judge another man servant?.

Sir stop it before its too late. Nobody have ever attacks Prophets or Men of God and go Scott free. Putting them in cell because they Prophesied is totally wrong sir.

To be continue………………”

⦿

