Court Grants Medikal, Shatta Wale, 3 Others Bail

An Accra Circuit Court grants Medikal, Shatta Wale and three (3) others bail to a tune of GHc100,000 each.

The three (3) others are Nana Dope, Gangee, and Deportee, all from the camp of the Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician as the legal processes continue.

Shatta Wale, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr. was given a self-recognisance bail of GHC100,000.

Rapper Medikal, real name Samuel Frimpong is to produce in addition, one surety who should be a public servant.

The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Essandoh, granted him bail after his lawyer Emmanuel Yeboah Ghana repeated the previous bail application.

This comes after serving one (1) week and five (5) days remand terms at the Ankaful Prison in Cape Coast.

The three others who were charged with abetment were also admitted to GHc100,000 bail each with one surety who should be a public servant.

Fans of the accused were in Court to rally behind them. Medikal‘s wife Fella Makafui was also in court today.

They are to reappear before the Court on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

