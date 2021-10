BAFTA Scotland Awards 2021 Nominees Announced – See Full List

The BAFTA Scotland Awards 2021 nominees/nominations have been announced ahead of the main event on Saturday, 20th November, 2021.

Limbo leads with five (5) nominations while Line of Duty and Run each receive three (3) nominations.

Check the full list of BAFTA Scotland Awards 2021 nominations below:

ACTOR FILM

VIKASH BHAI – Limbo

AMIR EL-MASRY – Limbo

MARK STANLEY – Run

ACTRESS FILM

TAMARA LAWRANCE – Kindred

MARLI SIU – Run

TILDA SWINTON – The Personal History of David Copperfield

ACTOR TELEVISION

JACK LOWDEN – Small Axe

JAMES MCAVOY – Together

PETER MULLAN – Fatbaws

ACTRESS TELEVISION

ABIGAIL LAWRIE – Tin Star: Liverpool

KELLY MACDONALD – Line of Duty

SHARON ROONEY – Finding Alice

DIRECTOR – FACTUAL

STEPHEN BENNETT – Darren McGarvey’s Class Wars

MATT PINDER – Murder Case

DAVID WHITNEY – Killing Escobar

DIRECTOR – FICTION

KEVIN MACDONALD – The Mauritanian

EVA RILEY – Perfect 10

BEN SHARROCK – Limbo

ENTERTAINMENT

THE BRILLIANT WORLD OF TOM GATES – Sueann Rochester, George Sawyer, Arabella Page-Croft, Ken Anderson – TG Entertainment Ltd., Wild Child Animation, Black Camel Productions/Sky Kids

SCOT SQUAD: THE CHIEF DOES DEMOCRACY – Production Team – The Comedy Unit/BBC Scotland

SECRET SCOTLAND – Production Team – IWC Media, Motion Content Group/Channel 5

FACTUAL SERIES

EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG – Sandi Toksvig, Steph Harris, Julie Grant, Ed St Giles – Tuesday’s Child Scotland/Channel 4

MICHAEL PALIN: TRAVELS OF A LIFETIME – Andrew Abbott, Iain Scollay, Audrey McColligan, Michael Palin – Firecrest Films/BBC Two

MURDER CASE – Matt Pinder, Iain Scollay, Audrey McColligan, Paul McGinness – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

FEATURE FILM

LIMBO – Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont

POLY STYRENE: I AM A CLICHÉ – Celeste Bell, Paul Sng, Zoe Howe, Rebecca Mark-Lawson

RUN – Scott Graham, Margaret Matheson, Ciara Barry, Rosie Crerar

FEATURES

ANTIQUES ROAD TRIP – Joe Sharp, John Redshaw, Isobel Oram, Mark Duncan – STV Studios/BBC One

ESCAPE TO THE FARM WITH KATE HUMBLE – Kate Humble, Ludo Graham, Andrew Jackson, Jo Scott – Raise the Roof Productions/Channel 5

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION – Production Team – IWC Media/Channel 4

GAME

MURDER MYSTERY MACHINE – Development Team – Blazing Griffin

PHOGS! – Development Team – Bit Loom/Coatsink

SOLAS 128 – Thomas Methven, Steven McSeveney, Jamesy Downie, Sean McKenzie – Amicable Animal

NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS

DAVINA MCCALL: SEX, MYTHS AND THE MENOPAUSE – Linda Sands, Katie Lander, Kate Muir, Noel Nelis – Finestripe Productions/Channel 4

JABBED! INSIDE BRITAIN’S VACCINE TRIUMPH – Production Team – Windfall Films Scotland/Channel 4

THE TRIAL OF ALEX SALMOND – Mick McAvoy, Alan Clements, Sarah Howitt, Lotte Murphy Johnson – Two Rivers Media/BBC Two

SHORT FILM & ANIMATION

EXPENSIVE SHIT – Adura Onashile, Rosie Crerar, Ciara Barry

HARMONIC SPECTRUM – Production Team

NEVILLE IS DEAD – Louis Paxton, Grant O’Rourke

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

BEYOND BURNS – Production Team – Elephant Shoe Films/BBC Scotland

THE DARK SHADOW OF MURDER – Production Team – Glasgow Film Productions/BBC Scotland

SCOTLAND, SLAVERY AND STATUES – Parisa Urquhart, Mark Harrison, Anthea Harvey, Ceri Isfryn – Urquhart Media, Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

EYE OF THE STORM – Anthony Baxter, Catriona Black, Colin Brown, Richard Phinney – Montrose Pictures/BBC Scotland

IVOR CUTLER BY KT TUNSTALL – Alison Pinkney, Jackie Maclean, Mick McAvoy – STV Studios/Sky Arts

SCOTLAND: MY LIFE IN THE WILD – Production Team – Hello Halo Productions/Channel 4

TELEVISION SCRIPTED

ADAM – Cora Bissett, Louise Lockwood, Frances Poet, Carolynne Sinclair Kidd – National Theatre of Scotland, Hopscotch Films/BBC Scotland

BEEP – Jane Bell, Ian Fitzgibbon, Bryce Hart, Neil Webster – Happy Tramp North/BBC Scotland

CRIPTALES – Jack Thorne, Amit Sharma, Mat Fraser, Debbie Christie – BBC Studios/BBC Four

WRITER FILM/TELEVISION

LUCY BRYDON – Body of Water

EVA RILEY – Perfect 10

BEN SHARROCK – Limbo

AUDIENCE AWARD

DAVID CARLYLE – It’s A Sin

LAWRENCE CHANEY – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

MARTIN COMPSTON – Line of Duty

JEAN JOHANSSON – A Place in the Sun

KELLY MACDONALD – Line of Duty

DAVID TENNANT – Des

Members of the public can cast their vote from 10.00 GMT on 13 October until 17.00 GMT 4 November via the BAFTA Scotland website (www.bafta.org/scotland).

