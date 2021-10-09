Cardi B endorses Akuapem Poloo Again over Look-alike Costume in ‘Waboka’ Video

PlugTimes.com October 9, 2021
Akuapem Poloo Cardi B

Cardi B lauds her ‘twinnie’ Akuapem Poloo once again, after dripping in a similar costume worn by the former in her video.

The Ghanaian singer om Saturday shared a gridded photo of herself and Cardi B in a similar dress.

The costume was worn by Akuapem Poloo in her latest ‘Waboka’ song which features AMG Armani.

Sharing the photo, she captioned: “CARDIB and CARDIP the love is deep don’t think about it if not WAB)KA.”

Moments later the US rapper shared the same photo on her Instagram Story.

This has earned praises upon both entertainers.

Check it out:

akuapem poloo cardi b costume dress

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

