Moesha Boduong Looking Good as Latest Video after Finding Christ Pops Up Online

There is a time in life when a person turns a new leaf and it cuts across all levels of social, economic etc. status.

Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong earlier this accepted Jesus Christ in her life and the rest is history.

A new video of her has popped up online and she looks good in it.

This is contrary to earlier day’s report that she may be going through some foul experiences.

SEE ALSO: Ghanaian Video Vixen Tiana Blak has Died

In the video sighted, the Ghanaian actress is seen singing silently to a song that plays.

Moesha Boduong is sits while she gets her hair done.

Check her out:

⦿

